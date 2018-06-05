 ;
 
Virat Kohli To Play 'Statue', Can't Hold Excitement

Updated: 05 June 2018 17:13 IST

Virat Kohli's wax statue is to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli To Play
Virat Kohli will be the latest addition to the wax museum. © AFP

Cricket fans are always up for selfies with their favourite superstars. Be it cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar or modern day legend Virat Kohli, fans have always made the most of posing with their cricketing idols. Although many do not get the opportunity to take photos with their favourite stars but Madame Tussauds Delhi is a place where people gather to take a look and click pictures with their favourite stars' wax figures. Virat Kohli will be the latest addition to the wax museum when his statue is unveiled on Wednesday. "Come 6th of June, let's play statue! ?? Excited to be at #MadameTussauds ?? #TussaudsDelhi," Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli will join cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, whose statues are already in the museum. It was announced in March this year that Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition to the museum's list of cricketing icons.

Along with Kohli, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, the museum in Delhi also features wax figures of various other sporting icons like Lionel Messi and David Beckham. The museum also features statues of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.

