 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Writing Profile In TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

Updated: 20 April 2018 13:58 IST

Virat Kohli was only one of two sportspersons outside of the US to be included in the TIME's 100 most influential people list.

Virat Kohli Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Writing Profile In TIME
Virat Kohli thanked Sachin Tendulkar for writing his profile in TIME's 100 most influential people list. © BCCI

Virat Kohli was named as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018 following a scintillating 2017 for the Indian cricket team captain. Kohli was one of six sportspersons included in the prestigious list, but one of only two from outside the United States alongside Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. The Indian skipper's profile for the magazine was penned by none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On Friday, Kohli thanked the 'Master Blaster' for his "warm and encouraging words" and said it was an honour to make it to the prestigious list.

Recalling the time when he first saw Kohli, Tendulkar wrote: "The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

"My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game.

"I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!" wrote Tendulkar.

Kohli took the cricketing world by storm in 2017, breaking plethora of records en route to destroying bowlers. In 2017, the 29-year-old scored the third-most runs in history across all three formats for a calendar year.

His 2,818 runs, which included 11 hundreds, sits only behind Sri Lankan maestro Kumar Sangakkara (2014) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (2005).

Kohli is currently focussed on leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, following which he will shift his focus to the all-important England tour.

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter
  • Sachin penned Virat's profile in TIME's 100 most influential people list
  • Virat one of 6 sportspersons included in the prestigious list
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Had All The Makings Of A Great Player, Says Gary Kirsten
Virat Kohli Had All The Makings Of A Great Player, Says Gary Kirsten
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn't Want To Wear Orange Cap Now
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Argument With Umpire
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Argument With Umpire
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.