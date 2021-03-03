Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to Instagram to thank his fans after crossing 100 million followers on the social media platform on Monday. Kohli shared a video highlighting some of his favourite posts on Instagram that also marked important landmarks in his life. The video begins with the words "milestone achieved together". "You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you," Kohli captioned the post, and added "100 million #instafam".

The video shows a childhood picture, a photo from his wedding day and one with his mother. It also focuses on a gym photo, one with the Indian Test team and a picture with the famous 87-year-old fan who Kohli met during the 2019 World Cup.

The montage also features a picture of him receiving the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind and finishes off with a picture of him in a stadium, celebrating in front of fans.

Kohli is the first Indian to record more than 100 million followers on Instagram, and also the first cricketer to reach the milestone.

He joins an elite club including the likes of football superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among other celebrities.

Kohli is currently in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final Test against England, which begins on Wednesday.

It will be his 60th Test match as the skipper of the team, and he will equal MS Dhoni's record of most number of Tests captained for India.