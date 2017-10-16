 
Virat Kohli Terms Mohammad Amir As 'One Of The Toughest Bowlers To Play'

Updated: 16 October 2017 12:55 IST

Mohammad Amir was instrumental in running through the Indian top-order, including Virat Kohli, in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli rated Mohammad Amir as the toughest bowler © AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is presently the best batsman in world cricket and makes even the toughest bowlers look ordinary. But even he has to be on guard against some bowlers and among them is Pakistan left-arm fast Mohammad Amir. This question -- which bowler or bowlers Kohli finds difficult to face -- has often been asked and now we know the answer. In a chat show with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Kohli termed Amir as 'one of the toughest he has played' in his cricket career so far.

Aamir, in a chat show aired on Sunday, asked Kohli whom he considered to be the best bowler in the world and made him nervous on the field. The skipper thought for a while and then named the Pakistan fast bowler. "In the recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan.. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you're facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler!" he said.

Kohli and Pakistan speedster Amir have been involved in several memorable encounters on the pitch. The stylish right-hander has come out on top most occasions but the left-arm pacer won their last battle convincingly in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

"I am very happy to see Amir back in action. He understood his mistake and has corrected himself and came back. He has always been an outstanding bowler," Virat had said ahead of the Asia Cup last year. The 28-year-old even gifted Amir a bat before the India-Pakistan contest in the World T20 in 2016.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score.
Highlights
  • Kohli rated Mohammad Amir as the toughest bowler
  • He revealed it to Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a chat show
  • Virat's next assignment will be the ODI series against New Zealand
