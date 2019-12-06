Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams' Notebook Send-Off

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Hyderabad on Friday. After a rather sedate start in the mammoth chase, Virat Kohli was fired up after Kesrick Williams almost collided with him mid-pitch in the 13th over. Then, the Indian skipper hit Jason Holder for a maximum to reach his 23rd T20I fifty in the 15th over of the chase. Kohli was on a rampage in the 16th over bowled by Williams that went for 23 runs. Kohli even imitated Kesrick Williams' notebook celebration after hitting him for a six.

It was being belived that Kohli had copied Williams' CPL send-off to Chadwick Walton but the man of the match made it clear that it was more of a revenge.

"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

Virat Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20I score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope.

The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

I don't want to change my game too much because I play all three formats. I just want to contribute in all three formats, that's what I want to do. I don't want to be a format specialist. When you are chasing a big total, there are a lot of distractions with the scoreboard pressure. But after a few dots, the game puts you in a position where you just have to hold your shape and play the shots. It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents.

All the young batsmen watching don't follow the first half of my innings. That was really bad and I was trying to hit too hard (smiles). It was just about keeping up to the game because I didn't want to put KL (Rahul) under pressure, so tried to strike at 140 at least, but I couldn't get going properly. But I started to get going after that over from Jason. I analysed what went wrong and played accordingly in the second half of my innings. I was trying to hold my shape and realised I am not a slogger, so tried to rely on my timing. Whenever I play T20 cricket I am not someone who comes to the ground to hit the ball in the air to entertain the crowd. I focus on doing the job. Our strength as a team is to strike in the latter half of the innings.