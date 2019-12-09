Virat Kohli might not have contributed with the bat on Sunday but he was an absolute live wire in the outfield as he pulled off an almost unbelievable catch during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. In the 14th over of the West Indies' chase bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli ran across to his right from long-on, stretched every muscle in his athletic body to get both hands under the ball to take a sensational catch. Virat Kohli went down tumbling, without dropping the ball, somehow managing to keep himself from touching the boundary rope.

Although Kohli displayed superhuman-like athleticism in the field to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer, India lost the match by 8 wickets.

Lendl Simmons struck an unbeaten 67 as the West Indies chased down the target of 171 with nine balls to spare and level the three-match series at 1-1.

Earlier, put in to bat by the West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, India lost opener KL Rahul in the 4th over.

Surprisingly, skipper Kohli, who got his career-best T20I score of 94 not out in Hyderabad on Friday, did not walk out to bat, instead, he promoted youngster Shivam Dube in the batting order.

Indian batsmen including Kohli got starts only to lose their wicket to some disciplined bowling.

Kohli, soon after edging past Rohit Sharma as the world's most prolific T20I scorer with 2,563 runs, mistimed a cut to be caught at short third-man for 19 off Kesrick Williams.

But, riding on Shivam Dube's 54 and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's 22-ball 33 not out laced with three fours and a six, India posted 170/7 in their quota of 20 overs.

The third and final match will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.