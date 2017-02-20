 
Virat Kohli Strikes 100-Crore Deal With Puma

Updated: 20 February 2017 16:43 IST

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli became the first sportsperson in the country to strike a 100-crore deal with a single brand. Kohli signed an endorsement deal with Puma worth Rs 110 crores.

Virat Kohli signed a 110 crore deal with Puma © AFP


Virat Kohli added one more feather to his cap as he became the first Indian sportsperson to strike a Rs 100-crore endorsement deal with a single brand. Kohli struck a deal that will last for eight years with lifestyle brand Puma worth about Rs 110 crore. This makes the Delhi lad party to an exclusive club of sport persons including the likes of Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell, and footballers Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud - among others - as a global ambassador for the brand. The deal that will pretty much cover most part of Kohli's career from here on with the Indian team comes with a fixed payment and royalty depending on the brand's business performance.

The 28-year-old is set work closely with the German company to launch a signature line of sports lifestyle products that will have a special logo and brand identity. An estimated amount between Rs 12 to 14 crore annually, that makes up bulk of the endorsement deal, is locked up in fixed payout.

"It's a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has. Not just today's icons like Usain Bolt but also the brand's rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others," Kohli told TOI.

"Both Puma and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way Puma has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time," he added.

Prior to this, Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been in the 100-crore club through multi-year contract with sports and talent management agencies, which in turn brought a plethora of brands for endorsement deals.

" Virat has transformed the way fitness is looked at in Indian cricket. He has emphasized the role of an athlete and reshaping cricket in the millennial culture, thus endorsing our brand ethos. He is a youth icon with an effortless style," Puma India MD Abhishek Ganguly said.



Highlights
  • Kohli became the first sportsperson in India to strike a 100-crore deal
  • Kohli struck a deal that will last for eight years with Puma
  • The 28-year-old is set work closely with the German company
