"Not As Elegant As You Backfoot Punch": Virat Kohli's Remark On Kane Williamson's Latte Art

Updated: 11 May 2020 16:54 IST

Kane Williamson's efforts to create a White Fern on his latte evoked interesting responses from Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Kane Williamson posted a video on Instagram of him trying his hand at Latte art. © Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries around the world to enforce a lockdown, leaving a majority of their population locked indoors. Like others, cricketers are also finding it hard to kill time at home, which has led to them picking up new hobbies. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, after spending six weeks at home during the lockdown, posted a video on Instagram of him trying his hand at Latte art. In the video, he can be seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee. "Getting there," ecstatic Williamson says in the video. Posting the video, Williamson asks for tips and cheekily makes himself available to work in a cafe as a volunteer.

"After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern. Any tips are welcomed! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteer?

"#kiwistyle," Williamson captioned the video.

India skipper Virat Kohli was quick to respond to the video. However, while praising Williamson's newly-acquired skill, Kohli made it clear that it wasn't as "elegant" as his backfoot punch.

2j3p15eg

"Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though," Kohli replied to video.

Australia's Steve Smith took Williamson request for tips rather seriously and explained what he could have done to perfect his fern design.

"When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it's a thin line and not splashing the milk in," Smith commented.

New Zealand international Jimmy Neesham and former head coach Mike Hesson were among many who praised Williamson's efforts.

"That's very impressive mate," Hesson commented.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sporting events, including cricket, across globe to a standstill and given the current situation in many parts of the world, it is hard to predict the return of sports.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
