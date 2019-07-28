 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Match, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 28 July 2019 10:55 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli opened the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday.

Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Match, Twitter Loves It
Virat Kohli's next international assignment will begin on August 3. © PKL

Virat Kohli, the India cricket team captain, opened the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday. The special guest also sang the National Anthem ahead of the Maharashtra Derby as home team U Mumba took on the Puneri Paltan. Kohli seemed to be enjoying the tackles and raids as the camera kept panning on him. However, the fans on social media could not stop raving about how proud they were after Kohli sang the anthem

Here are some reactions.

Virat Kohli also spoke about his love for Kabaddi and described how the game he played in childhood had grown rapidly with the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world," Kohli said.

"Then seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players," he added.

Hours before the match, Kohli had also tweeted about his upcoming appearance at the Pro Kabaddi match.

Kohli's next international assignment will begin on August 3 as India are scheduled to play a full away series against the West Indies.

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against the West Indies.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket Kabaddi
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli opened the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7
  • U Mumba took on the Puneri Paltan in Mumbai on Saturday
  • Virat Kohli also spoke about his love for Kabaddi
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Jersey No. 7 May Not Be Worn In Tests, Says BCCI Official: Report
Virat Kohli Ahead Of Mohamed Salah, Serena Williams In Instagram Rich List 2019
Virat Kohli Ahead Of Mohamed Salah, Serena Williams In Instagram Rich List 2019
Virat Kohli Insists Indian Dressing Room Environment Is Very Friendly
Virat Kohli Insists Indian Dressing Room Environment Is Very Friendly
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.