Virat Kohli Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma

Updated: 17 June 2018 10:59 IST

Slamming the trolls, Virat Kohli came up with another tweet in support of Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli came up in support of wife Anushka Sharma. © Instagram

Be it opinions or any social cause, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli is someone who is always vocal about these matters. Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a video on his Twitter handle where his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is seen requesting a commuter in another car, not to litter on the roads. "Why are you throwing plastic on the road? Please be careful, you can't throw plastic like this on the road," Anushka is heard saying in the video posted by Virat Kohli. "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma," Kohli captioned the video.

But the awareness message on the cleanliness didn't go well with some of the fans as they started trolling Anushka.

Slamming the trolls, Kohli came up with another tweet in support of Anushka.

"Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame," Kohli's post read.

Recently, Kohli was honoured with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Trophy at the BCCI Annual Awards function in Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, where he amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests at a phenomenal average of 74, while he averaged 84.22 for his 1516 runs in 27 ODIs during the period. In the six Tests played in the 2017-18 seasons, Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while ODI average stands at 75.50.

Virat Kohli Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma
