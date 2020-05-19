Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video

Updated: 19 May 2020 22:03 IST

Virat Kohli shared a video of himself performing an impressive weightlifting exercise that left many astonished on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have formed a strong bond on and off the field. © AFP

Virat Kohli is utilising his time well in lockdown with weight training inside his home gym. The Indian captain on Tuesday shared a video of himself performing an impressive weightlifting exercise that left many astonished on Instagram. "Earn it. Don't demand it," Virat Kohli captioned the video. While fans flooded Virat Kohli's Instagram post with praising remarks, South African cricketer AB de Villiers grabbed everyone's attention with his comment.

Earn it. Don't demand it.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate De Villiers posted a Flushed Face, Thumbs Up and Flexed Biceps emojis in the comments section.

okbcvncg

Photo Credit: Instagram

De Villiers and Kohli's popularity among RCB fans is untouchable.

De Villiers said that he really enjoys playing for the franchise and has created friendships that he wouldn't want to leave.

"I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don't want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB," said the South African.

De Villiers and Kohli have formed a strong bond on and off the field and both speak fondly of each other.

Recently, the South African batsman had likened the Indian skipper to tennis legend Roger Federer, while comparing Kohli's on-field rival Steve Smith to Rafael Nadal.

"It's a difficult one, but Virat is definitely the more natural ball-striker, there's no doubt about that," de Villiers said during his interaction on "Sports Hurricane".

"In tennis terms, I'd say he's more like a (Roger) Federer whereas Smith is like a (Rafael) Nadal. Smith is mentally very strong and figures out a way of scoring runs - he doesn't look natural, but he ends up writing records and doing amazing things at the crease," De Villers added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is utilising his time well in lockdown with weight training
  • "Earn it. Don't demand it," Virat Kohli captioned the weightlifting video
  • AB de Villiers grabbed everyone's attention with his comment
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For Indias Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For India's Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli "Jhootha" During Instagram Live With Sunil Chhetri. Watch Video
Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli "Jhootha" During Instagram Live With Sunil Chhetri. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.