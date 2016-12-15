 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Should Change Name to 'Badal' - Virender Sehwag Explains Why

Updated: 15 December 2016 21:13 IST

Virat Kohli's phenomenal batting form has won him quite a few admirers, none more so than former Team India opener Virender Sehwag

Virat Kohli Should Change Name to 'Badal' - Virender Sehwag Explains Why
Virender Sehwag is impressed by Virat Kohli's form with the bat. © AFP

Virat Kohli has been in prolific form in 2016. The Indian Test skipper has averaged close to 90 with the bat across all formats of cricket this year.

Kohli's phenomenal batting form has won him quite a few admirers, none more so than former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

Known for his sense of humour, Sehwag has been full of praise for Kohli in the past. On Thursday, he once again used his wit to express awe on Kohli's batting form.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag suggested a rather quirky namechange for the current poster boy of Indian cricket.

Topics : Cricket Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag has suggested a namechange for Virat Kohli
  • Sehwag joked that Kohli should change his name to 'Badal'
  • Kohli has averaged close to 90 across all formats of cricket in 2016
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.