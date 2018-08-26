Raksha Bandhan 2018: Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With Sister

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a beautiful throwback image with his sister Bhawna Dhingra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to his official Twitter account, Virat Kohli posted a sweet message alongside a photograph of his mother, sister and himself. Donning a kurta pyjama, Virat Kohli is seen cutting a cake with both his mother and sister looking on. "Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi. Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan", he posted on Twitter.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared a short video of his sister tying a rakhi. "Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai!", he posted.

Kohli is currently preparing for the fourth Test against England at Southampton that begins on Thursday. England currently lead the 5-match Test series 2-1 with two matches to go. England had edged India by 31 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Despite Kohli's heroics with the bat (149, 51), India could not cross the finishing line and ended on the losing side. The second Test at Lord's saw England outclass India by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead. However, it was India's all-round performance that saw them outperform the hosts England on all fronts. India thumped England by 203 runs to remain alive in the series. Kohli was adjudged the player of the match after he notched up a century and a fifty (97, 103) to humble England at Trent Bridge.