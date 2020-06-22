Virat Kohli, who is spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai house, shared a throwback picture, fondly recalling the time before this coronavirus pandemic. In his throwback post, the Indian skipper recalled the pre-pandemic world where one could visit beautiful places and spend time with their loved ones, amidst the nature, just like in the picture he shared on Instagram. "Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only," read Kohli's Instagram post.

The coronavirus pandemic has confined a majority of global population to the four walls of their houses. While in some part of the world, the situation has eased out a bit resulting in authorities lifting lockdown restrictions, in India the daily cases are on the rise, especially in the cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kohli joined in several former and current cricketers in paying tribute to the legendary spinner Rajinder Goel who died on Sunday at the age of 77 due to age-related illness.

During this coronavirus-enforced break, Kohli, like most cricketers, has become quite active on social media, featuring on live Instagram sessions with his fellow teammates.

Kohli is one of the most followed Indian celebrities across social media platforms and he has been using his social media posts to create awareness about coronavirus and other social issues like domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Kohli, who is famous world over for his strict diet and fitness regime, has also been posting videos of his workout drills on Twitter as well as Instagram.