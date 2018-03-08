 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Shares The First Glimpse Of His New Mumbai Home

Updated: 08 March 2018 19:41 IST

Virat Kohli shared the picturesque image on his official Twitter account.

Virat Kohli Shares The First Glimpse Of His New Mumbai Home
Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his new home on Twitter © Twitter

India cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday gave his fans a glimpse of his new home in Mumbai. Kohli posted a breathtaking image from his home overlooking the Mumbai skyscrapers. The India skipper shared the picturesque image on his official Twitter account. "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home!", Kohli's post read.

Kohli got married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on December 11 last year. Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. Virat is among the world's highest-paid athletes, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the film industry. They started dating in 2013 after they met during the filming of a shampoo advert and made their first public appearance a year later during a football match.

Kohli is currently rested for the Sri Lanka tri-series. Rohit Sharma is leading India in his absence. India lost the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Tuesday. By doing so, the Lankan side halted the Indian side's seven-match winning streak against Sri Lanka in T20Is. The home team's commanding victory over India has brought the interest back in the series as India were considered favourites going in the series.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli shared the image on his Twitter account
  • He shared a selfie overlooking his new home in Mumbai
  • Kohli is currently rested for the tri-series in Sri Lanka
Related Articles
MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten Were Reluctant To Include Virat Kohli In Team India, Recalls Dilip Vengsarkar
MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten Were Reluctant To Include Virat Kohli In Team India, Recalls Dilip Vengsarkar
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife's Complaint Against Him: Cricket Board To NDTV
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1300 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 250 Per Cent
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1300 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 250 Per Cent
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev
County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.