Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson share a great camaraderie on and off the field and the Indian captain's latest Instagram post proved how much he respects the New Zealand skipper. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a picture with Kane Williamson from India's last tour of New Zealand and called his counterpart a "good man". "Love our chats. Good man @kane_s_w," Virat Kohli captioned the post. Virat Kohli is known for his aggression on the field while Kane Williamson has made a name for his calm demeanour in the most testing of times.

Some fans were in awe of Kohli's admiration for Williamson, a fan summed up the picture aptly by captioning it "fire and ice."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Cricket, much like other sports, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and players have been forced to stay at home for over two months now due to the ongoing health crisis.

Even during these troubled times, Virat Kohli is working on his fitness and looking to maintain his shape to stay ready to return to the field whenever the decision comes.

On Tuesday, Kohli posted a workout video on Instagram that impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers along with his fans.

Kohli was slated to lead RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the lucrative league has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the BCCI is yet to take a call on the IPL, a top BCCI official had said that if the IPL didn't take place it could cost the board half-a-billion dollars.