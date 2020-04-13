Virat Kohli is currently spending time with his loved ones during the lockdown, which was enforced throughout the country from March 25 to contain spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Due to his work commitments, spending time with his family is a rare commodity for the Indian skipper and it seems like he is making the most of it. Virat Kohli on Monday tweeted a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their dog along with a beautiful caption which read: "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing".

Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/Wxm05vGZFd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 13, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete halt and cricket is not an exception either.

With all the cricketing action, international or domestic, either cancelled or postponed, the players who spend majority of their time travelling from one city to the other, playing matches have got a rare break and they are utilising it wisely, spending quality time with their loved ones.

With the postponement of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli, who was supposed to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has got plenty of time on his hand.

His wife Anushka, had last week shared a picture of them playing monopoly with the elder members of the family. Before that, Kohli had got a haircut from his wife.

Last week, Kohli had praised the Delhi Police for working tirelessly during the 21-day national lockdown in order to ensure the public safety.

In the video tweeted by Delhi Police, Kohli had thanked them for not just doing their duty but also for delivering food to those in need.