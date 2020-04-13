Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Life Is A Blessing": Virat Kohli Shares Cute Picture With Anushka Sharma And Pet Dog

Updated: 13 April 2020 16:18 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the best of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and trying to keep fans entertained with their social media posts.

"Life Is A Blessing": Virat Kohli Shares Cute Picture With Anushka Sharma And Pet Dog
Virat Kohli tweeted a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their pet dog. © Twitter

Virat Kohli is currently spending time with his loved ones during the lockdown, which was enforced throughout the country from March 25 to contain spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Due to his work commitments, spending time with his family is a rare commodity for the Indian skipper and it seems like he is making the most of it. Virat Kohli on Monday tweeted a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their dog along with a beautiful caption which read: "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing".

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete halt and cricket is not an exception either.

With all the cricketing action, international or domestic, either cancelled or postponed, the players who spend majority of their time travelling from one city to the other, playing matches have got a rare break and they are utilising it wisely, spending quality time with their loved ones.

With the postponement of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli, who was supposed to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has got plenty of time on his hand.

His wife Anushka, had last week shared a picture of them playing monopoly with the elder members of the family. Before that, Kohli had got a haircut from his wife.

Last week, Kohli had praised the Delhi Police for working tirelessly during the 21-day national lockdown in order to ensure the public safety.

In the video tweeted by Delhi Police, Kohli had thanked them for not just doing their duty but also for delivering food to those in need.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India India Cricket Team
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is spending time with his loved ones during the lockdown
  • Kohli tweeted a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their pet dog
  • The coronavirus pandemic has affected sporting events around the world
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Applaud Delhi Polices Efforts Amid Lockdown
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Applaud Delhi Police's Efforts Amid Lockdown
"Not Sure Who Was Going Easy On Virat Kohli", Says Tim Paine Refuting Michael Clarkes Claims
"Not Sure Who Was Going Easy On Virat Kohli", Says Tim Paine Refuting Michael Clarke's Claims
Kevin Pietersens "Smacking Pies" Tweet Takes Fans Back To The Beginning Of The Switch Hit Era" Watch.
Kevin Pietersen's "Smacking Pies" Tweet Takes Fans Back To The Beginning Of The 'Switch Hit Era" Watch.
Virat Kohli Was Tremendous Player Who Needed Backing, Says Dilip Vengsarkar
Virat Kohli Was Tremendous Player Who Needed Backing, Says Dilip Vengsarkar
"Stay At Home To Take Care Of Everyone Precious In Your Lives": Anushka Sharma
"Stay At Home To Take Care Of Everyone Precious In Your Lives": Anushka Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.