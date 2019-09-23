Virat Kohli Sets Example With His Work Ethics, Says Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has made a bright start to his Test career by notching up three half-centuries and a century in six appearances. His only century came in the Kingston Test against the West Indies where he also forged a key partnership with India skipper Virat Kohli. Hanuma Vihari admires Virat Kohli alike many other youngsters. The 25-year-old feels Virat Kohli sets example with his work ethics and can be idolised. "He (Virat Kohli) sets an example - on the field and off the field, with the work ethic he has. He is an inspiration in the dressing room, especially for youngsters. We look at him like an idol and someone who we can follow," Hanuma Vihari said in an interview to thecricketmonthly.com.