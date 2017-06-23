Virat Kohli Sends Wishes To Indian Women Cricket Team Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2017

With the Women's World Cup 2017 tournament set to begin from June 24, Indian men's captain Virat Kohli wished luck to the Indian women's cricket team ahead of the quadrennial event. A Mithali Raj-led Indian side will take on England in their tournament opener. The first stage of the tournament will see the eight contenders battle it out in a round-robin format where every team plays each other once.

"I would like to wish the Indian women's cricket team all the very best for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. I'm sure that we will go a long way in the tournament and there are very exciting players to watch out for," said Virat Kohli in a video message posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle.

Going into the tournament, India will bank on the experience of Mithali, the world's second highest-capped batter behind Charlotte Edwards of England with 177 women's ODIs to her name.

Mithali has an impressive record at the World Cup with an average of 60.83 and a highest score of 103 not out which she registered against Pakistan in 2013. The 34-year-old middle-order batter will aim to continue her fine record in the game's showpiece tournament as seven-time semi-finalists India aim to reach the final for the first time.

The English have won six matches of the overall nine encounters between the two teams since India debuted in the second edition of the World Cup in 1978.

The Indian girls registered their first win against England in the third encounter between the two sides at the 1982 World Cup in New Zealand.