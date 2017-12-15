Virat Kohli Seeks Marital Tips From Ajinkya Rahane With Special Message

India captain, Virat Kohli who married Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in picturesque Tuscany, Italy, recently has sent out a special message to his India teammate Ajinkya Rahane, and it has nothing to do with cricket.

Rahane, who married childhood friend, Radhika in September, 2014, had wished Kohli on his wedding via Twitter saying: "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you'll the very best for the new journey ahead and Welcome To The Club Captain!"

Ajinkya Rahane Marriage Mid-Day

Photo Credit: Mid-Day.com

And yesterday Kohli replied with a little request for his opening batsman. "Thanks Jinx, looking forward to some tips from you," he wrote back with a smiley.