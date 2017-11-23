 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Says Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja's Playing Spots Not Guaranteed In South Africa

Updated: 23 November 2017 15:43 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been facing stiff competition from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Virat Kohli Says Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja's Playing Spots Not Guaranteed In South Africa
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and R Ashwin watch as Jadeja (2nd R) © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli made it clear that he can't guarantee permanent first XI slots for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja when the team travels to South Africa, where in all probability, a single spinner will be in operation. "I can't commit to that 100 per cent when we play abroad that we will be playing with two spinners, to be honest. It is because we need to have a look at the balance of the side as well. Obviously, those two guys with their batting abilities are both contenders to start a Test match depending upon the batsmen we are up against in the opposition," Kohli said, ahead of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur from Friday.

Kohli then explained the rationale that will decide whether to play Ashwin or Jadeja. "It's very important to understand if a left-arm spinner is bowling to five right-handers or the off-spinner is bowling to four left-handers. Just because of the angle the ball coming in makes so much difference against a spinner. And it can turn away from you at some stage in the Test match. Those are very minor factors that you assess before picking the first spinner in overseas conditions."

Spinners have taken more than 100 wickets at Jamtha since the first Test played here in 2008 but those factors won't be taken into account when he decides on playing XI for tomorrow. "That won't matter because, obviously you have to look at what you are playing at, what kind of wicket you are playing on and pick the team accordingly. I don't think the past record should matter a lot because you can see totally different wickets at venues when you play at different times.

"For example, the Ashes Test match going on right now doesn't seem to be the usual Gabba wicket that we see with lot of pace, bounce and carry. So, it all depends on what you are playing on and then select the team accordingly," Kohli concluded.

With inputs from PTI.

Topics : Sri Lanka India India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Virat Kohli Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli said he can't guarantee permanent first XI slots for Ashwin, Jadeja
  • India travel to South Africa right after the Sri Lankan series
  • India play the Proteas on January 5, 2018
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Can Play Until 44 And Break Sachin Tendulkar's Century Record, Says Pakistan Legend
Virat Kohli Can Play Until 44 And Break Sachin Tendulkar's Century Record, Says Pakistan Legend
Virat Kohli Unhappy With Scheduling, Says No Time To Prepare For South Africa
Virat Kohli Unhappy With Scheduling, Says No Time To Prepare For South Africa
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli And Team Get Down To Business Ahead Of 2nd Test
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli And Team Get Down To Business Ahead Of 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.