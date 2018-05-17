Virat Kohli Likes His Beard, Won't Shave It Off Any Time Soon

Virat Kohli stays in the limelight with whatever he does. Be it wife Anushka Sharma, his cricket, his body language on the field or his fashion statements, the Indian cricket captain makes headlines everywhere. Virat Kohli was once more in the thick of things when he insisted that his beard, quite the fashion statement among the upwardly mobile youth of India, is not going anywhere in a hurry. "I don't think so, I really like it," was Virat Kohli's reply on Thursday when a fan asked him if he would shave off his now-famous beard any time soon.

I think it suits me. So I don't want to get rid of it," he added.

The 29-year-old, who said he still cleans his own cricket shoes despite being one of the world's highest paid athletes, has in recent years become a style icon because of the beard.

Virat Kohli will next month play for English county Surrey to prepare for India's tour later this year.

"Looking after it is not that difficult because the beard oils have come in and it's very easy. A little bit of beard oil and it's in place, Kohli said about his cherished whiskers.

"But when it gets too big and thick then obviously I have to trim it. That's the only thing. But no, I would not get rid of it."

Beards became almost ubiquitous in the Indian team until last year when a small group of players including Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma said they would shave to break the stranglehold.

Kohli's then-girlfriend, and now wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma went onto social media to declare "you cannot" when questions were asked about the Indian captain's style.

Kohli is now one of the most featured celebrities in television advertising but he said the only must in his wardrobe was a pair of white sneakers that he cleans every two weeks. "I clean my cricket shoes as well," he said.

(With AFP inputs)