 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Likes His Beard, Won't Shave It Off Any Time Soon

Updated: 17 May 2018 16:46 IST

Virat Kohli's beard has become quite the fashion statement in India.

Virat Kohli Likes His Beard, Won
Virat Kohli insisted that he will not get rid of his beard anytime soon. © Instagram

Virat Kohli stays in the limelight with whatever he does. Be it wife Anushka Sharma, his cricket, his body language on the field or his fashion statements, the Indian cricket captain makes headlines everywhere. Virat Kohli was once more in the thick of things when he insisted that his beard, quite the fashion statement among the upwardly mobile youth of India, is not going anywhere in a hurry. "I don't think so, I really like it," was Virat Kohli's reply on Thursday when a fan asked him if he would shave off his now-famous beard any time soon.

I think it suits me. So I don't want to get rid of it," he added.

The 29-year-old, who said he still cleans his own cricket shoes despite being one of the world's highest paid athletes, has in recent years become a style icon because of the beard.

Virat Kohli will next month play for English county Surrey to prepare for India's tour later this year.

"Looking after it is not that difficult because the beard oils have come in and it's very easy. A little bit of beard oil and it's in place, Kohli said about his cherished whiskers.

"But when it gets too big and thick then obviously I have to trim it. That's the only thing. But no, I would not get rid of it."

Beards became almost ubiquitous in the Indian team until last year when a small group of players including Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma said they would shave to break the stranglehold.

Kohli's then-girlfriend, and now wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma went onto social media to declare "you cannot" when questions were asked about the Indian captain's style.

Kohli is now one of the most featured celebrities in television advertising but he said the only must in his wardrobe was a pair of white sneakers that he cleans every two weeks. "I clean my cricket shoes as well," he said.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's beard has become quite the fashion statement in India
  • Virat Kohli insisted that he will not get rid of his beard anytime soon
  • Looking after it is not that difficult, said Virat Kohli
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Likes His Beard, Won
Virat Kohli Likes His Beard, Won't Shave It Off Any Time Soon
IPL 2018 Preview, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek To Qualify For Playoffs With Must-Win Game vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018 Preview, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek To Qualify For Playoffs With Must-Win Game vs SunRisers Hyderabad
Kevin O
Kevin O'Brien Makes Giant Strides, Steve Smith Still Leads ICC Test Rankings
IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Mark Waugh Criticises India
Mark Waugh Criticises India's 'Selfish' Day-Night Test Refusal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.