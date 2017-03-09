Virat Kohli Says He Always Wanted To Be The Best In The World

Virat Kohli has been in prolific form with the bat over the last couple of years.

With the aim of being the best in the world, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that he knew he would have to perform consistently in all formats of the game to realise his dream. Kohli, who received the Polly Umrigar award for BCCI's International Cricketer of the Year at the national cricket governing body's annual awards in Bengaluru on Wednesday, added that it was very important for him to be at the top of his game during a transitional phase for the national team.

"I always wanted to be one of the top players in the world for sure. So I understood what it would take for me to maintain my form in all three formats. It is very important in transition phase to be available in all three formats and take the country forward," Kohli said.

Kohli also took a dig at his detractors and said he always believed in his abilities although there were many doubters around him.

"All along in my career, there were many people who had doubted the way I have gone about my game. Even now there are doubters and haters all around, but one thing is for sure that I have always believed in myself," he said.

"I always believed in my heart that if I work 120 per cent everyday in my life I am answerable to no one."

Kohli yesterday also became the first first Indian cricketer to receive the Polly Umrigar award for the third time.

Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career.

"It is been quite unbelievable in the last 10 to 12 months. As cricketers you always have a breakthrough year for everyone. Starting late 2015 to the end of 2016, probably I could term is as the breakthrough year in my career. All the hard work, all the training on a daily basis, all the sacrifices, came together nicely. It could not have been possible without the help of the teammates throughout," he said.

"At times you don't do well but when the champion players in your side step up and everyone delivers, that's when you start producing results.

