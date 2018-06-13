Virat Kohli Says Anushka Sharma's Presence Makes BCCI Award More Special

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was honoured with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Trophy at the BCCI Annual Awards function in Bengaluru on Tuesday. To make the night even more special, the cricketer's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was present to cheer for him. The colour co-ordinated couple looked stunning at the event as the 29-year-old cricketer wore a dapper navy suit and his wife looked ravishing in a navy long dress. Anushka was all smiles as Kohli took to the stage to receive his award from India coach Ravi Shastri. After receiving the award, he said, "My wife is here today so makes it more special. The awards didn't happen last year but I am glad they didn't because she is here now."

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, where he amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests at a phenomenal average of 74, while he averaged 84.22 for his 1516 runs in 27 ODIs during the period. In the six Tests played in the 2017-18 seasons, Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while ODI average stands at 75.50.

The coveted 6th MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture, was delivered by former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The 37-year-old became the first non-Indian cricketer to deliver the lecture and largely concentrated on the importance of revival of Test cricket. He went on to give a few valuable tips to Afghanistan team, who are going to face India in their debut Test on Thursday. Kohli will not be a part of the match and the side would be led by Ajinkya Rahane in his absence.

Kohli was earlier, ruled out from participating in the County championship due to a neck injury. "Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating. This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit," the press release said.