 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik Among Sportspersons Nominated For Padma Awards

Updated: 25 January 2017 13:41 IST

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and wrestler Saskhi Malik, who bagged a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, have been named for the Padma awards.

Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik Among Sportspersons Nominated For Padma Awards
Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team. © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik are among five sports persons who will get the Padma awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh have also been named for the Padma awards.

(With inputs from Tanima Biswas)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of Indian cricket team
  • PR Sreejesh is the captain of Indian hockey team
  • Sakshi Malik won a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games
Related Articles
India vs England: Youngsters in Limelight in T20I Series
India vs England: Youngsters in Limelight in T20I Series
Yuvraj Singh's Selection Not A Gamble, Says Chairman Of Selectors
Yuvraj Singh's Selection Not A Gamble, Says Chairman Of Selectors
Virat Kohli Gets Applause From Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq And Shoaib Akhtar
Virat Kohli Gets Applause From Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq And Shoaib Akhtar
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.