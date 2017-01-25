Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik Among Sportspersons Nominated For Padma Awards

Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik are among five sports persons who will get the Padma awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh have also been named for the Padma awards.

(With inputs from Tanima Biswas)