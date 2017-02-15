Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter Exchange Floors Cricket Fans

Cricket fans were floored by this delightful exchange between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli is in the form of his life at the moment. The star batsman recently cracked his fourth Test double-century during India's win over Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 28-year-old was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 204 as India stretched their unbeaten run to 19 Tests. Kohli earned accolades from various quarters across the cricketing world. Among those applauding Kohli was Sachin Tendulkar, who acknowledged Kohli's brilliance in the most unique manner.

"The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards. May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli," Tendulkar tweeted on Friday evening.

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2017

Virat responded to Tendulkar's tweet on Tuesday, a day after India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs. Virat considers Master Blaster Tendulkar his idol and simplicity of his response aptly summed up the reverence with which he looks up to the great man.

Thanks @sachin_rt Paaji, your wishes mean the world. ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2017

Indian cricket fans were floored by this delightful exchange between two cricketing icons.

Dear Experts, Just see the respect, bonding & love between @imVkohli and @sachin_rt. So don't compare or demean either of the legends ever. — Sachin Tendulkar FC (@SachinsLovers) February 14, 2017

Kohli's sterling display has even prompted former India captain Kapil Dev to term him as the best batsman he has ever seen. The legendary all-rounder described Kohli as a combination of Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards.

With Australia set to tour India for a four-match series, the hosts will be overwhelming favourites to continue the incredible run of form under Virat Kohli's stewardship.