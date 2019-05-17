Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Mercilessly Trolled For Their Rap In New Ad

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant signed up as official brand ambassadors of a company to promote its new line of face care products. The company released a bizarre new advertising campaign that features Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant showing off their coolness. The advertisement released on Thursday shows Kohli and Pant rapping about the benefits of the products. "Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule," Kohli says at the start of the jingle. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the new ad with his fans. Obviously, the ad was instantly seen by his millions of followers but it seems that they did not like it.

I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3. ?? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 16, 2019

Considering Warner and Smith's bans for bring the game into disrepute, Kohli could be facing years. https://t.co/9IKopk2L2d — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) May 16, 2019

Geez, who makes a song on acne? Acne is not something to be sung. — Krishna Barade ???? #TwoOfUs (@edarabanhsirk) May 16, 2019

Some days Twitter really delivers. https://t.co/NWdfgBr5Ga — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) May 16, 2019

It is just one of many of advertising projects Kohli has signed up to in recent weeks.

Since the end of his Indian Premier League campaign, Kohli has been a busy man.

"I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. Himalaya is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association with Himalaya MEN!," Kohli said.

"I am very happy to be associated with Himalaya. Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and Himalaya MEN provides the perfect solution for this. Looking forward to a fruitful association with Himalaya MEN!," Pant said.

Virat Kohli will lead India to the Cricket World Cup, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.