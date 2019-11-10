Virat Kohli Reveals One Skill He Wants To Learn After Retiring From Cricket

Virat Kohli, who grew up in New Delhi, turned a vegan to maintain his fitness levels. In an interview to NDTV, Virat Kohli spoke about how his food preferences changed over the years but he still remains a foodie. Virat Kohli also said, he grew up eating proper "punjabi household food" like "rajma-chawal, butter chicken and naan". The India captain, however, said he has not tried his hand at cooking but after retirement it will be the something that he will "definitely" be interested in.

"I've been a foodie since I was a kid, I loved trying foods, used to eat a lot of junk bag then. But then I started travelling and trying different cuisines but yeah I love food....love having well cooked food," Kohli said in the interview.

"I do not (cook) but I understand flavour, I understand how well a dish is cooked, so can potentially learn it. When I'm done with playing cricket I think cooking is something, I would definitely be interested in," Kohli who recently turned 31 added.

Kohli has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

During his break from cricket, Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday in Bhutan along with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The 31-year-old will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting from November 14.