Virat Kohli is already regarded as one of the greats of the modern cricket and his records speak volumes of his achievements. With someone like Kohli, who is so occupied in cricket, it is hard for fans to guess what intrigues him off the field, but this coronavirus lockdown has brought fans closer to 'Kohli -- the person' than 'Kohli -- the cricketer' more than ever. Virat Kohli on Saturday interacted with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in an Instagram Live session where he revealed one of the aims of his life, which otherwise would have been hard to predict as it has nothing to do with cricket.

During the interaction, Ashwin, on a lighter note, asked Kohli if he and MS Dhoni are "connected to the extra-terrestrials in some way or the other".

In reply, Kohli said that he is quite intrigued by the extra-terrestrial life and someday would definitely want to see an Unseen Flying Object (UFO) and accomplish one of the aims of his life.

"I don't know... I am quite intrigued by extra-terrestrial life, that's true I won't deny that. I believe in energy a lot. I believe anything is possible. Sometimes on the field even you would have experienced this," explained the Indian skipper.

"Something you are thinking about and it happens exactly like that. You are so convinced about it happening and because you are so present in that moment that you just to make most of that opportunity and things just pan out that way and it's amazing... that realisation is something else.

"So you understand there's something bigger going on here and all you have to do is just focus on playing the game the right way and having the right intent. Yeah... I would love to see a UFO someday. That's one of my aims in life," he added.

Kohli, during the interaction also revealed why he decided to play former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal like a leg-spinner, who was at peak of his career at the time.

Kohli said his Doosra -- a delivery which turns away from a right-hander batman -- was difficult to counter while his regular off-spin delivery was not that potent.