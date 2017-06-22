 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot, 5-0 Win Over West Indies To Give India 2nd Spot

Updated: 22 June 2017 21:58 IST

Virat Kohli managed to retain the top spot among batsmen in the latest ICC rankings while India were placed third among ODI teams.

Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot, 5-0 Win Over West Indies To Give India 2nd Spot
Virat Kohli retained the top spot among batsmen in the latest ICC rankings © AFP

Having not had the best of tournaments in Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli still managed to score 258 runs in the tournament that included an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh in the semi-finals. The Indian skipper came to the tournament on the back of a very good home season with runs against England in the shorter format of the game. In the latest ICC Rankings released on Thursday, Kohli managed to retain the top spot among batsmen while India were placed third among ODI teams.

Kohli leads South Africa's AB de Villiers by four points and he will aim to consolidate his number-one batting position and also help India reclaim the number-two ranking when he captains his side in the five-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting Friday.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were at joint 10th in the list of batsmen while there were no Indians among top-10 bowlers and top-5 all-rounders.

India (116 points) can leapfrog second-placed Australia (117 points) by a fraction of a point if the Kohli-led side win all the five matches of the ODI series against the West Indies.

In contrast, if the West Indies win two matches in the series, then India will drop behind England in fourth place on 112 points. Victories in two matches will also lift the West Indies from 77 points to 81 points, thus, narrowing the gap with eighth-ranked Sri Lanka to 12 points.

In case India win the series 5-0, they will become number-two ODI side while it will drop the West Indies to 75 points and in all probability, will end their chances of qualifying automatically for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

England, plus the next seven highest-ranked sides as on September 30, 2017, will qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup while the bottom four sides along with four sides from the World Cricket League Championship and two from the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 will feature in next year's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

The top two from the qualifiers will complete the 10-team line-up for the ICC's pinnacle 50-over event.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the No 1 batsman in ICC rankings
  • Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team
  • Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were at joint 10th in the list
Related Articles
I Have Said What I Wanted To, Nothing More To Say: Anil Kumble
I Have Said What I Wanted To, Nothing More To Say: Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli Responds To Anil Kumble: Sanctity Of Dressing Room Should Be Maintained
Virat Kohli Responds To Anil Kumble: Sanctity Of Dressing Room Should Be Maintained
Virat Kohli Deletes Tweet Welcoming Anil Kumble As Team India Coach
Virat Kohli Deletes Tweet Welcoming Anil Kumble As Team India Coach
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.