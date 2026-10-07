Virat Kohli has refuted allegations about money being paid to him to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. A statement issued by Kohli's spokesperson said the claims were “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”. The allegations surfaced amid a controversy surrounding Premanand Maharaj following the mysterious death of a disciple at his Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that Rs 5 crore was paid to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj's ashram as part of efforts to increase the spiritual leader's popularity.

Refuting the allegation, Kohli's team said: “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

“Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” it further said.

No evidence has been found to establish whether Virat and Anushka received the amount to visit the ashram.

Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are regular visitors to the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Their first notable visit took place on January 4, 2023, after which the couple made multiple trips to the spiritual leader's ashram. The visits have continued even after Kohli stepped away from T20I cricket.

Premanand Maharaj's Ashram Under Lens

The controversy around Premanand Maharaj's ashram began after the death of one of his disciples, Rasik Dulari. He died after falling from the fourth floor of the ashram on September 25.

Mathura police are investigating whether Rasik Dulari was suffering from any mental stress or depression.

A key aspect of the investigation is determining what his life was like before joining the ashram and how his behaviour changed. Police are examining his old mobile phone, new SIM card, call detail records, chats and other digital evidence to ascertain whom he had communicated with during his final days.

The cops have so far recorded statements from 85 people in connection with the death of Premanand Maharaj's disciple at the ashram.

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