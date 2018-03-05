Virat Kohli Receives Wife Anushka Sharma At Airport, Photos Are Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year in Italy.

Besides being the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli has taken to the role of being a doting husband quite seamlessly. The Indian run-machine was spotted receiving wife Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport and welcomed her back with a warm embrace. Virat and Anushka seemed to be thrilled at seeing each other and were seen sporting massive grins. According to reports in the Indian media, Anushka was returning after shooting for a film in Bhopal. The pictures of the two went viral on the social media.

On Thursday night, enjoyed a special screening Anushka starrer 'Pari' and wrote that he was a "proud husband".

The Indian skipper was all praise for his wife's performance in the movie and said that it was her "best work ever".

"Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you," tweeted Virat.

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Ahead of the film's release, Virat contributed to the film's promotional duties sharing a poster and writing on social media: "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait..." So cute, you guys are!

Virat recently led India to comprehensive wins over South Africa in the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The 29-year-old smashed 871 runs on the tour (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). That is the most amount of runs scored by an Indian captain on an away tour.

Virat married actress Anushka Sharma on December 11 in Italy and held two receptions in Delhi and in Mumbai. Following India's win in the sixth and final ODI against South Africa, Virat had won hearts by crediting Anushka for her immense contribution to his career.