Virat Kohli Receives Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer

Updated: 12 June 2018 19:50 IST

Virat Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

India skipper Virat Kohli had a brilliant 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons © AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) bestowed the award on the skipper at their annual BCCI awards ceremony in Bengaluru. "POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD for 2016-17 season goes to #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli at #NAMAN. The Skipper also receives the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2017-18 season too", BCCI captioned on Twitter.

In the other category, India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana received the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for her stellar 2016-17 season. "BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER - WOMEN for 2016-17 season goes to @ImHarmanpreet", BCCI posted.

The BCCI has also raised prize money for nine categories by Rs. 1 lakh and the revised prize money is Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) were adjudged the best state association owing to their consistent performances in the BCCI domestic tournaments for the 2016-17 season, while the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) got the prize for the 2017-18 season.

"I congratulate all the winners of the BCCI Annual Awards. The last two years have been fabulous for Indian Cricket with both the men and women's teams doing very well. We are proud of their achievements and this is our small way of acknowledging their on-field efforts," Committee of Administrators Chairman Vinod Rai said.

