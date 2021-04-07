Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a playful video featuring herself and husband Virat Kohli. In the short video, Anushka can be seen lifting the India captain off his feet, leaving Virat Kohli shocked. Anushka captioned the video as "Did I do it?" along with multiple emojis. While Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma admired Anushka's strength, Virat Kohli, who is in Chennai for the IPL 2021, failed to control his laughter after watching the video. The Indian skipper left a laughing emoji on Anushka's post.

Virat Kohli arrived in Chennai and joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad on April 1. RCB will kick start their IPL 2021 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Earlier in the day, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a quote from Kohli where he expressed his love for RCB and said that he can't imagine himself leaving the team or playing for any other IPL franchise.

Last year, Kohli lead RCB to the playoffs last year but they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. The RCB skipper will be hoping that the addition of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson in their setup can help them break the IPL title jinx.

RCB are one of the three franchises who have not won a single IPL trophy since the T20 tournament started back in 2008.

Bangalore have played three IPL finals but are yet to get their hands on the trophy.