Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri led birthday wishes for the Indian men's cricket team fielding coach R. Sridhar on Thursday. Ramakrishnan Sridhar celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday and many Indian cricketers took to social media to wish him. Virat Kohli in his Instagram post wrote, "Happy b'day Sri, keep those perfectly placed diving catches keep coming in practice. Top man". R. Sridhar used to represent Hyderabad at the first-class level. Sridhar was a slow left-arm bowler who took 91 wickets from 35 first-class matches with an economy rate of 2.43.

Ravi Shastri in his tweet on R. Sridhar's birthday wrote, "Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Benjamin Button. Have a good one".

Indian batsman KL Rahul also took to Twitter to wish R. Sridhar and wished him by saying, " A well made half ton. Happy 50th @coach_rsridhar. Wishing you good health and happiness. Cheers".

Rishabh Pant also wrote a birthday message for Sridhar on his birthday which said, "Happy birthday Shree bhai. @coach_rsridhar Thank you for the guidance. May you have a wonderful day".

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami also wished R. Sridhar on his birthday and wished him on Twitter saying, "Happy wala birthday @coach_rsridhar field master aap jio Hazaro saal".

Sridhar has been a part of 15 list A matches during his domestic career and has picked up 14 wickets with an economy rate of 3.08. R. Sridhar is also the fielding coach of the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2014.