The presence of powerhouses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan makes India's top-order a force to reckon with. However, at times, when the top order fails to deliver, the onus is on the middle-order to step up and rise to the occasion. India's first One-day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match series against Australia was one such occasion. Chasing 237 for victory, India were reduced to 99 for four but Virat Kohli felt that it was "good for the team" as it allowed the middle-order to step up and perform under pressure on a tricky track. "At 99 for 3 (India were four down), I was speaking to Ravi [Shastri] bhai, and I said this is good. These guys have to do it and they have to get us across the line. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great to see," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.