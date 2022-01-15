Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's Test captain. He announced the decision on his social media accounts just a day after India lost the Test series against South Africa after their loss in the third Test in Cape Town. The decision also comes just a month after the BCCI selectors decided to remove him as captain of the team in one-day internationals. Kohli had himself decided to step town from captaincy in T20Is at the end of India's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Here is his full statement:

"It has been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some down along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

"