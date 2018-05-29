 
Virat Kohli Provides Injury Update Via Video Message On Twitter

Updated: 29 May 2018 18:13 IST

Virat Kohli had to pull out of a county stint with Surrey because of a neck injury and is racing against time to be fit of the series in the UK

Virat Kohli gave an update about his injury via video message © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli uploaded a video on Twitter on Tuesday to give an update about his injury issues to his fans. "Hey guys, lot of hard work going on and the rehab is on. Just doing what I can do best and whatever i'm allowed to do at the moment," Kohli said in the video. Virat Kohli pulled out of his county stint with Surrey due to a neck injury he suffered while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2018. Kohli had signed the deal with Surrey in his bid to prepare for a long England tour, starting in July.

Kohli also urged his fans to keep working hard.

"A shout out to all you guys. Keep working hard and keep at it. Hard work is the only way, hard work always pays off. Have a great day, cheers," Kohli added.

The news of his pullout was met with a lot of disappointment by not just the county side but also fans in England.

Speaking on the situation, India coach Ravi Shastri said that the Indian captain was "not a machine but a human being" and it wasn't just a case of using some rocket fuel to get him to the ground.

"(He had to skip the county stint) because he is not a top dog. He is not a machine but a human being. It is not a case of putting rocket fuel up his backside and getting him on the park. Even a top dog can't be given rocket fuel up his backside," India coach Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.

The Indian run-machine will have a fitness Test on June 15 and is expected to be fit for India's tours of Ireland and England.

The Indian captain will also miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on June 14.

However, there is no confirmation on whether or not Kohli will play the two T20 Internationals against Ireland, scheduled to be held ahead of the England tour.

Advertisement

