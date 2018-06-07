Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane's Selection For England Test Series

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday. A lot of people wished him on his special day. Ajinkya Rahane, who could not find a place in India's limited-overs squad for the upcoming England series, got a special message from India captain Virat Kohli on his birthday. Kohli, in his message, hinted Rahane's selection for the upcoming Test series in England. Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "The overseas season is about to start and here's wishing one of the finest we've got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. Keep playing those crucial knocks!."

The overseas season is about to start and here's wishing one of the finest we've got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. ?? Keep playing those crucial knocks! ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 6, 2018

To this, Rahane replied: "Thank you so much buddy".

Thank you so much buddy?? — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) June 6, 2018

Kohli-led India will be touring England for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is) and five-match Test series, starting July 3.

Before the England Test series, Rahane will be leading India against Test debutants Afghanistan in the historic one-off Test in Bengaluru, starting June 14.

Rahane captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals, who returned to the IPL after serving two-year ban, crashed out of the IPL after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator by 25 runs at Eden Gardens.

Rahane played 15 matches in the 11th edition of the tournament, scoring 370 runs at an average of 28.46.