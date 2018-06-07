 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane's Selection For England Test Series

Updated: 07 June 2018 11:59 IST

Ajinkya Rahane, who could not find a place in India's limited-overs squad for the upcoming England series, got a special message from India captain Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane
India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday. © AFP

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday. A lot of people wished him on his special day. Ajinkya Rahane, who could not find a place in India's limited-overs squad for the upcoming England series, got a special message from India captain Virat Kohli on his birthday. Kohli, in his message, hinted Rahane's selection for the upcoming Test series in England. Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "The overseas season is about to start and here's wishing one of the finest we've got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. Keep playing those crucial knocks!."

To this, Rahane replied: "Thank you so much buddy".

Kohli-led India will be touring England for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is) and five-match Test series, starting July 3.

Before the England Test series, Rahane will be leading India against Test debutants Afghanistan in the historic one-off Test in Bengaluru, starting June 14.

Rahane captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals, who returned to the IPL after serving two-year ban, crashed out of the IPL after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator by 25 runs at Eden Gardens.

Rahane played 15 matches in the 11th edition of the tournament, scoring 370 runs at an average of 28.46.

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday
  • Rahane could not find a place in India's limited-overs squad vs England
  • Rahane got a special message from India captain Virat Kohli
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane's Selection For England Test Series
Virat Kohli Claims
Virat Kohli Claims 'Boss' Anushka Sharma Can Do More Cardio Than Him
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds
Virat Kohli Only Indian On This Forbes List, No Women In Top 100
Virat Kohli Only Indian On This Forbes List, No Women In Top 100
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Special Message For Sunil Chhetri, Football Team After Emphatic Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.