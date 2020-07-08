Virat Kohli is one of the most active cricketers on social media platforms. Virat Kohli keeps sharing photos on his Instagram and videos on his Instagram account to keep his fans entertained. In his latest Instagram post, Kohli can be seen standing with Shreyas Iyer and captioned the post saying, "A kind of neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biryani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41. P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing".

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saw the funny side to Virat Kohli's post and commented on his photo saying, "Bhaiya please send some biryani here only 1400 km away @virat.kohli".

Earlier in the month, Virat Kohli had shared a workout video of himself where the Indian captain was seen doing fly push-ups at home.

Virat Kohli made his debut for India back in 2008 against Sri Lanka in a One Day International. Since then, Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of the best batsmen in world cricket. In ODIs, Virat Kohli has scored a staggering 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33.

In Tests, Virat Kohli has scored 7,240 runs with an average of 53.62 in 86 Test matches. He has 27 Test centuries so far.

Virat Kohli has scored 2,794 runs with an average of 50.80 in 82 T20 Internationals.