Virat Kohli Posts Emotional Farewell Message To "Brother" AB De Villiers

Updated: 26 May 2018 15:21 IST

Virat Kohli tweeted an emotional farewell to former South African captain and RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who recently called time on his illustrious international career.

Virat Kohli posted an emotional message for AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket. © BCCI

AB de Villiers shocked the cricketing community when he announced his sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket on May 23 via a video message on his official Twitter account. The South African star shared a close bond with India skipper Virat Kohli with both of them representing the same franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday, Kohli took to Twitter and posted an emotional farewell message for his "brother", saying "you've changed the way batting was seen in the time you've played international cricket."

Kohli and De Villiers formed a deadly partnership, and were unstoppable at their best. The duo have shared many a memorable partnerships in the IPL and have great respect for each other.

A couple of weeks ago, Kohli and De Villiers shared a 118-run stand in RCB's win over Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Following the win, Kohli had posted a special message for De Villiers, saying, "have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end."

A week later, Kohli compared De Villiers to a Marvel superhero, saying he saw "SpiderMan live" after the South African's miraculous one-handed catch.

De Villiers had shocked the world when he called time on his glittering international career.

In his retirement video, De Villiers said: "I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect."

He further added that it was time for the next generation to take over.

"It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired," the former South Africa skipper had remarked.

The star right-hander made his international debut in 2004 against England at Port Elizabeth and represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

De Villiers boasts a batting average of over 50 in both Tests and ODIs. He scored 8,765 Test runs for South Africa and made his 22nd century in the format against Australia in March. His final appearance in national colours came in Johannesburg, where South Africa beat Australia by 492 runs and clinched the four-match series 3-1.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Cricket
