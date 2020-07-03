Virat Kohli, who takes his fitness very seriously, has been doing everything he can to keep himself fit and agile, especially with the gyms around the country closed due to ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, for a fitness enthusiast like Kohli there is never an excuse to miss his daily workout routine and it shows in the videos he shares with his fans. While at home, Kohli has been posting videos on his various social media accounts, doing different exercises. Like every fitness enthusiast, even the Indian skipper has a favorite exercise and on Friday he posted a video on Instagram revealing the same. In the video, the Indian skipper can be seen doing "power snatch" exercise, which in his own words is one exercise he would choose to do everyday, if he had to make a choice. "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch," Kohli captioned the video.

Like most Indian cricketers, Kohli is also struck at home during this coronavirus crisis. The only silver lining during this difficult time is the fact it has allowed the Indian skipper to spend time with his closed ones, including actress wife Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai house.

The 31-year-old batsman on Thursday posted a video on Instagram doing "fly push-ups" as done by his fellow teammate Hardik Pandya.

While Hardik had challenged his elder brother Krunal to do the same exercise, Kohli, who loves taking challenges, not only did that exercise but went step ahead and added a twist adding "a little clap", making it all the more difficult to execute.

With cricketing action in the country still on hold, Kohli, like lost of his international teammates, has to remain content with whatever training that he is able to do within the confines of their household.