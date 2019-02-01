 
Virat Kohli Posts Adorable Image With Anushka Sharma, Sends Internet Into A Tizzy

Updated: 01 February 2019 17:55 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Virat Kohli took to social media to post an adorable image with wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli has currently been rested for the last two ODIs and the T20I series vs New Zealand. © Instagram/virat.kohli

Virat Kohli is currently off cricket but that doesn't stop him from taking the Internet by storm. On Friday, Virat Kohli took to social media to post an adorable image with Anushka Sharma. This has obviously made the Internet a crazy place once again. Virat Kohli had been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the last two One-day Internationals against New Zealand and the following T20I series. Rohit Sharma is currently in charge of the Indian team on Virat Kohli's behalf.

In Virat Kohli's absence, India succumbed to an embarrassing defeat vs the Black Caps on Thursday in the fourth ODI. Trent Boult claimed a five-wicket haul as New Zealand thrashed India by eight wickets.

Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten knock of 37 runs and shared a match-winning 54-run stand with Henry Nicholls (30*) for the third-wicket after New Zealand bowled out India for paltry 92 runs in 30.5 overs.

However, India are 3-1 up in the five-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma was leading the men-in-blue in his 200th ODI match and in the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli was rested from the last two ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand
  • India lost to New Zealand in the fourth ODI in Kohli's absence
  • Rohit Sharma is currently in charge of the Indian team
