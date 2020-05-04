Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Virat Kohli Pays Tributes To Security Personnel Killed In Action In Handwara Encounter

Updated: 04 May 2020 00:08 IST

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. "Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, which began on Saturday and continued late night.

A police officer and two soldiers were also part of the five-member team that came under heavy fire from terrorists.

A joint anti-terrorist operation by the armed forces and the J&K Police was carried out in the Handwara area of the district in north Kashmir, about 70 km from capital Srinagar, an official statement said, adding that the five-member team was able to rescue several civilians. Two terrorists were killed during the joint operation.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli paid tribute to the security personnel killed in Handwara
  • Two senior army officers were among five security personnel killed
  • Two terrorists were killed during the joint operation
