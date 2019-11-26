Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attack

On the 11th anniversary of 26/11, Virat Kohli tweeted an emotional tribute for those who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack. "Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten," he tweeted. India marks the eleventh anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. The attack that began on November 26, 2008 lasted three days and terrorised people to the extent that the nightmares still haunt them.

Other cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara also paid their tributes.

"A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their life to protect us," Pujara wrote.

"Still remember how the city came to a standstill during the 26/11 attacks. The exemplary courage shown by security forces deserves huge respect. Let our prayers always be with them," tweeted Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"Tributes to our brave officers and citizens who sacrificed their lives for our safety, 11 years ago, today. Salute to the brave hearts of our country!" pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted.

"26/11 took innocent lives as it gave birth to unsung heroes and martyrs who continue to inspire us with their valour. My salute to those who gave up their lives to protect us. We will always remember you fondly," Suresh Raina tweeted.