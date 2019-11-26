 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attack

Updated: 26 November 2019 13:36 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

"Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attack
Virat Kohli said that those killed in the Mumbai terror attack were "gone but never forgotten". © Twitter

On the 11th anniversary of 26/11, Virat Kohli tweeted an emotional tribute for those who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack. "Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten," he tweeted. India marks the eleventh anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. The attack that began on November 26, 2008 lasted three days and terrorised people to the extent that the nightmares still haunt them.

Other cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara also paid their tributes.

"A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their life to protect us," Pujara wrote.

"Still remember how the city came to a standstill during the 26/11 attacks. The exemplary courage shown by security forces deserves huge respect. Let our prayers always be with them," tweeted Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"Tributes to our brave officers and citizens who sacrificed their lives for our safety, 11 years ago, today. Salute to the brave hearts of our country!" pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted.

"26/11 took innocent lives as it gave birth to unsung heroes and martyrs who continue to inspire us with their valour. My salute to those who gave up their lives to protect us. We will always remember you fondly," Suresh Raina tweeted.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Says "Impossible To Outrun" Ravindra Jadeja In Group Conditioning Sessions
Virat Kohli Says "Impossible To Outrun" Ravindra Jadeja In Group Conditioning Sessions
"Because He Is BCCI Chief?" Sunil Gavaskar
"Because He Is BCCI Chief?" Sunil Gavaskar's Jibe At Virat Kohli Over Sourav Ganguly Praise
"Let
"Let's See If He's In A Good Mood": Tim Paine Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli
How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Virat Kohli Deal With Challenges In Day-Night Test
How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Virat Kohli Deal With Challenges In Day-Night Test
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: India Consolidate Lead In World Test Championship Standings With Clean Sweep Over Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: India Consolidate Lead In World Test Championship Standings With Clean Sweep Over Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.