 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 01 November 2019 14:04 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli is passionate about the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which is set to be transformed into a Centre of Excellence.

Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli pumped up after India's victory. © AFP

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that India captain Virat Kohli is very passionate about the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which is set to be transformed into a Centre of Excellence. "Kohli is also very passionate about the NCA. We will try our best to transform it," Ganguly said. Ganguly also said that a system will be created where head coach Ravi Shastri gets to spend more time at the NCA. The BCCI has plans to transform the NCA in Bengaluru into a state-of-the-art facility on the lines of Cricket Australia's High Performance Centre in Brisbane.

On Wednesday, Ganguly and other newly-elected office-bearers of the BCCI met the NCA members, including Head of Cricket Rahul Dravid, to discuss the matter.

Ganguly, along with the NCA officials, also visited the proposed land for building a new NCA facility near Bengaluru.

"We will create a system where Ravi's involvement is more in the NCA till the time he is the coach. Rahul (Dravid) is there, Paras Mhambrey (India U-19 and A team coach) is there. Bharat Arun (India bowling coach) goes to the NCA. We will try and make it a good centre of excellence. NCA actually does a lot of work... When you go there, you realise the hard work they put in," he said.

On Dravid, Ganguly said: "He is the head of NCA. He is one of the greats of the game. Basically I wanted to know about the functions of NCA. We are building a new NCA. It was a meeting for about two hours. I met him separately and wanted to find out what is the way forward. I think they do a lot of good work at the NCA."

The former India captain further said, "A lot of work goes around in the NCA. It is right in the heart of the city. The Karnataka State Cricket Association does help a lot. They don't even charge a penny from the BCCI for using the facilities.

"They have done a lot of good work at the NCA and it shows in the performance of the junior and senior teams. Hopefully the NCA will get a lot more bigger."

The proposed NCA project should be adequate to accommodate three grounds, indoor nets, administrative buildings and a residential complex. The allotted land is believed to be on a 99-year lease.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ganguly said Kohli is passionate about the NCA
  • NCA is set to be transformed into a Centre of Excellence
  • The proposed NCA project should be adequate to accommodate three grounds
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I To Be Played In Delhi: Sourav Ganguly Amid Pollution Concern
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I To Be Played In Delhi: Sourav Ganguly Amid Pollution Concern
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Airport Selfie With Fans Wins The Internet
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Discuss Roadmap To Improve NCA
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Discuss Roadmap To Improve NCA
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.