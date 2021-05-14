Virat Kohli has said he has no words to express how overwhelmed he is after his campaign for COVID-19 relief work in India raised over Rs 11 crore. Last week, Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma announced that they were organising a campaign to raise funds for Covid relief. The star couple themselves donated Rs 2 crore to the campaign and urged others to "come together and help our India". On Friday, the Indian cricket team captain took to Twitter and announced that the campaign had "exceeded our target not once, but twice".

"Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together," Virat Kohli wrote, also sharing GFX which showed the exact sum that had been raised.

Kohli returned to Mumbai after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was postponed after several players and staff members in various teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," the BCCI had said in a release.

A total of 29 out of the scheduled 56 league games were played this IPL 2021 season –- the last match to be played this season was between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 2.

Delhi Capitals were top of the table ahead of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore when IPL 2021 was postponed.