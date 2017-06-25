Virat Kohli Overtakes Salman Khan, Becomes Second-Most Followed Indian On Facebook

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, became the second-most followed Indian celebrity on social media platform Facebook, overtaking Bollywood star Salman Khan. Kohli now has more than 35 million fans on Facebook which is 6,00,000 followers more than Salman Khan. The Indian captain boasts of 35,434,956 followers on Facebook, 16 million followers on Twitter and 14 million followers on Instagram. The rise in Kohli's popularity has come after he took over the reins from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in all formats of the game.

Kohli, this year, has had a brilliant Test season at home and performed impressively in the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign as well.

With his ever-rising following, Kohli has left behind Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Kohli had been in the thick of things when Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach after India lost to Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017. Following this incident, Kohli has received a lot of flak from the cricketing fraternity and fans as well.

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli also featured in the 2017 Forbes list of 'The World's highest paid athletes' in the world. Kohli ranked 89th on the list with a total pay of $22 million. Apart from this, Kohli found himself ranked 13th on the ESPN World Fame 100 that made its debut last year.

Currently, India are being hosted by the West Indies for five One Day Internationals and a T20 international.

While Virat Kohli's fan base slowly increases on different social media platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as the only Indian with more likes on Facebook than Kohli at 42.2 million.