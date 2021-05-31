The Indian cricket team was seen sweating it out in the gym in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal went through their paces ahead of a long England tour starting with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18. The video was captioned, "Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final."

Strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai also featured in the video. He said that the players benefitted from the gap and received necessary rest after a long year they had.

All players featuring in the video are part of the 20-member squad that was announced by the BCCI for the six Tests in England. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and batsman KL Rahul are subject to fitness clearance.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the first-ever WTC Final.

Before that, New Zealand are scheduled to play a two-Test series against England starting from June 2 at Lord's.

The second Test will begin from June 10 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Following that will be a five-Test series between India and host England between August 4 to September 14.

Trent Bridge, Lord's. Headingley, The Oval and Old Trafford will be the venues for the Tests against England.