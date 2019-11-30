Virat Kohli rubbished the "selectors getting tea for Anushka Sharma" during the World Cup 2019 allegation made by former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer by saying, she sat in the family box where no selectors were present. After Farokh Engineer made the remark, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and said, she will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies related to Indian cricket. Virat Kohli echoed Anushka Sharma's sentiments and said, his wife is successful at a high level and that is why she gets noticed easily.

"She (Anushka Sharma) came for 1 World Cup game against Sri Lanka and the family box and the selector box was different, and there was no selector in that box. She came for 1 game with two friends," Kohli said during an interview with India Today.

"As I said, she is known, she's been successful at a very high level so when people take her name, it gets noticed," the India captain added.

The national selection committee led by MSK Prasad, includes, Devang Gandhi, Sharandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda.

Kohli had tied the knot with Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017 in Italy. Since then the Bollywood actor has accompanied Kohli on quite a few international tours and has also come to watch some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Anuskha Sharma was also present in Australia when India won the first-ever Test series Down Under.